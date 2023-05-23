N1805P37004C.TIF

A Flowery Branch woman faces felony criminal charges following an investigation into the death of her 21-month-old son in February, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Gloria Neshee Stringer, 31, was charged with murder in the second degree and child cruelty in the second degree after the investigation determined she was responsible for allowing the victim, Jamari Stringer, to have access to cocaine and fentanyl.

