A Flowery Branch woman faces felony criminal charges following an investigation into the death of her 21-month-old son in February, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Gloria Neshee Stringer, 31, was charged with murder in the second degree and child cruelty in the second degree after the investigation determined she was responsible for allowing the victim, Jamari Stringer, to have access to cocaine and fentanyl.
The HCSO began the investigation on Feb. 1 when deputies were called to the residence on Oliver Rd. for a cardiac arrest report. Jamari was found unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital and then to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), where the child died. The baby’s body was transported to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
With the assistance of the Gwinnett County Police Department Community Response Team, Gloria Stringer was arrested at a location in Buford on Monday, May 22. She remains in the Hall County Jail. The Hall County Department of Family and Children Services also assisted in the investigation.
