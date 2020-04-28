Former Jackson County Board of Education chairman Dr. William Horace Sell died last week at age 91.
Sell was a key leader in the county school system in the 1970s and 1980s when the system moved from an appointed to elected board of education. He was a leading voice in the decision to move Jackson County High School from Braselton to Jefferson in the late 1970s in an effort to accommodate students on the east side of Jackson County who had previously been bused to Commerce High School under contract. When that contract expired, the county school system didn't want to bus those students all the way across the county to Braselton, a situation that set into motion the move of the high school to Jefferson which was a central location in the county.
Although Sell faced criticism in his home community of Hoschton over that decision, the move began to change the balance of political power in the county and put the high school on a path of major improvement and growth.
Sell also served as a member of the Hoschton City Council at one time. His son, Shannon Sell, is currently the mayor of Hoschton.
Sell attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega and earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Georgia in Athens. He later earned a Doctorate from Cornell University in New York.
He served in the U.S Navy from 1950-1953 and began his working career with the UGA Extension Service as county agent in Cobb County and finally retiring as Head of UGA Extension Agronomy in Athens.
Sell was an avid 4-H supporter and enjoyed working with the young people across the state.
He was married to Edna Reece Sell in 1959 and they spent 56 years together before her death.
See full obituary in this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.