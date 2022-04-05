Former Hoschton Mayor Shannon Sell has been named interim city manager of the town.
Sell confirmed the move and said his first day on the job was Monday, April 4.
“Got to get Hoschton back in high gear,” Sell said.
Those familiar with the leadership change say the decision was made with unanimous support from all of the Hoschton City Council, including current Mayor Lauren O’Leary who defeated Sell in the 2021 mayoral race.
"The City of Hoschton Council has appointed Mr. Shannon Sell as the interim city manager," O'Leary said. "While the council continues its search to appoint a permanent City Manager, Mr. Sell will bring his experience and knowledge of the city and assist in the transition period. The council and city staff will continue to work hard for the citizens of our community. Hoschton has a lot coming our way and a lot of work to get done. We will find common ground, put our citizens first and make our community a place we are all proud to call home."
The decision to hire Sell was reportedly made on Thursday, March 31. The full council apparently didn't meet to vote on naming Sell and no public notice was made regarding a council discussion about the move.
Sell replaces interim city manager Joe Hayes, who is reportedly returning to his career in building inspections. Hayes had only been in the position for a short time having replaced Gary Fesperman ,who had served as interim city administrator since May of 2020.
During his tenure as mayor, Sell led the city through several controversial decisions, including restarting the town's police department, building a new city hall facility, a legal battle with developers of the Twin Lakes community and the annexation and rezoning of the 400-acre Pirkle property for a mixed-use development.
Sell had come into the mayor's office in 2020 following a controversy with a previous mayor and council that made national news over some racially-charged public comments.
