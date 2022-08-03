Four candidates will vie to fill the unexpired term of former Hoschton City Councilman Shantwon Astin in a Nov. 8 special election.
Christina Brown, Shawn Adams, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat all qualified for the election during a three-day qualifying period that ran from Monday to Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.