The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) recently arrested four people at a West Jackson location on charges of possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute following several months of investigation.
According to a Tuesday (Dec. 20) Facebook post from the JCSO, its criminal investigation division conducted a search warrant on Dec. 16 at a Sam Freeman Rd. address and arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, Hoschton; Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, Braselton; Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, Braselton; and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, Tucker. All were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.