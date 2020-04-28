Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Braselton-area senior care facility.
The Georgia Department of Community Health recently released a report Monday, April 27, on long-term care facilities across the state.
The Oaks at Braselton, a personal care home on Thompson Mill Rd., has had four COVID-19 positive staff members. There have not been any confirmed cases in residents of The Oaks.
