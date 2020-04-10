Jackson County had reported 26 COVID-19 cases with one death as of noon Friday.
Statewide, Georgia has had 416 deaths and over 11,000 confirmed cases. Some 2,350 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
Nearby Gwinnett County has had 17 deaths and 416 cases while Clarke County has had 81 cases and 10 deaths.
Hall County has had no deaths despite having 250 cases.
Barrow County recorded 48 cases with 3 deaths while Madison County has had 9 cases and one death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.