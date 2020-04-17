The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Jackson County, hitting 46 cases as of noon Friday, April 17. That is an increase of 20 cases since last Friday at the same time.
Jackson County still has only one listed death, but a 71-year-old woman who was originally from Jackson County and who was a resident in an Atlanta-area nursing home reportedly contracted the virus and died this week. Whether or not she will show up on the Jackson County listing is unknown at this time since the state uses mail address information to determine how to list victims.
Statewide, there have been 650 deaths, 17,194 confirmed cases and 3,324 people hospitalized from the virus.
Other nearby counties cases/deaths:
Gwinnett County — 1,017/36
Hall County — 563/6
Clarke County — 106/12
Barrow County — 84/3
Madison County — 14/1
Banks County — 13/0
