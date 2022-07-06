With historic downtown trolley tours having been well-received, the Town of Braselton is offering an expanded sight-seeing tour.
Tours of the entire town are running on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. with the first having been held this past Saturday (July 2).
“We’ve never done a full tour of the entire town,” said Nikki Perry of the town’s tourism department. “So, this is brand new.”
Seats for the 75-minute tour cost $10 for those ages 5 and up (lap children ride free). Twenty-four spots are available on a trolley. This is a riding tour only. No stops are offered.
While only July dates have been scheduled currently, the intention is to make this a permanent fixture on trolley routes.
“Since it is a new event, we kind of want to test the waters,” Perry said of the dates and time of the tours.
Perry said the inspiration for the town’s trolley tours is to educate tourists about the area but offer Braselton residents an opportunity to learn about the town and community as well.
“Any time we offer any type of event with the trolley, it’s always an instant sell out,” Perry said. “So we think this is a great opportunity to get a ride around town and learn about the community — whether they’re visiting or they live here.”
Perry notes that the tour, which begins downtown at the historic Braselton Brothers Store, will pass Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, both the Chateau Elan winery and golf club and the attractions in Braselton West.
“I’ll be able to point out places of interest along the way, including places to eat and shop,” said Perry, who will provide a voiceover for the tours.
With these tours, the tourism department looks to highlight a town that receives approximately one million visitors annually, with Chateau Elan and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta drawing a significant portion of that traffic.
“Tourism has a huge economic impact on the Town of Braselton,” Perry said. “So we definitely want to encourage that, and we want to encourage use of the trolley.”
Perry noted that the town is working in cooperation with the Buy Local Braselton program, offering free tickets for hospitality workers in town.
“We really want our frontline staff to be educated about all there is to see and do in Braselton,” Perry said.
To purchase tour tickets, visit https://explorebraselton.ticketleap.com/trolleytour. Braselton business owners can contact Perry at trolley@braselton.net for free tickets for their staff members.
