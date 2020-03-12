Jackson County Democratic Party chairman Pete Fuller has qualified to run for the Georgia House District 31 seat against Republican incumbent Tommy Benton.
Fuller worked for 10 years with the Jackson County School System, first as an Instructional Technology Specialist, then later as a system-wide network administrator, before leaving to do systems work in the private sector.
He is married to Raye Lynn Fuller and has two kids in the Jefferson school system, Rainey and Carter. He attended the University of Georgia, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science Education and a master’s degree in Instructional Technology.
Fuller will be travelling the county over the coming months to listen to citizen concerns and discussing his multi-pronged agenda. He feels strongly about representing Jackson County in the most inclusive way possible. Those who feel they do not have a connection to their current representation are basically orphaned on state-level issues.
Major platform issues include affordable housing issues that cross county lines, affordable and reliable rural internet, and rural healthcare funding issues.
Preceding this run, Fuller has tackled several significant community issues. He has been a frequent contributor to the Jefferson/Jackson County Windstream Group, and was a member of the City of Jefferson Broadband Committee. By organizing, working with state and national leaders, and applying media pressure, this group convinced Windstream to invest $30 million dollars’ worth of infrastructure into the Jefferson area. While the service is still far from perfect, these actions greatly improved broadband access for many local households.
Fuller also helped lead a group formed after the Jefferson School System proposed a policy to arm certain faculty and staff in the system. As someone who had worked in classrooms and knew the chaos and curiosity of children, he was very concerned about the lack of detail in the policy. Fuller and several other local parents joined together to ask the system to more fully define its plan, eventually holding a public meeting attended by many community parents. The system eventually tabled the proposal.
In the City of Hoschton, Fuller played a key organizational role after a news story broke that the mayor of the city had pulled the application of a black candidate for the position of city administrator.
Fuller, in his role as chair of the local Democratic Party, joined forces with the Republican Party chair and organized a joint effort for city residents to file ethics complaints against the mayor and a councilman, detailing how their statements and actions had affected them personally as citizens of the city. Throughout the process, Fuller worked with local Republicans and Democrats, as well as unaffiliated citizens, to insist that Hoschton and Jackson County are not defined by the backwards statements of one councilman.
Fuller felt led to join the race against Benton because he was disgusted by past comments and actions by the long-time representative, who builds his public persona around a Lost Cause view of the Civil War, apologetic statements regarding the KKK, and a refusal to participate in the MLK statue at the state capitol. These actions have given the county a reputation across the state as unwelcoming and racist.
“I want the entire state to know Jackson County is better than the actions and words of one man,” says Fuller. “Tommy Benton may be a proud Republican, but are Republicans proud of him?”
Pete is a Jefferson Community Theater board member and chair of the Jackson County Democratic Committee.
The campaign website and blog can be found at https://fullerforgeorgia.com.
