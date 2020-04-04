A number of area nonprofit, churches, daycare centers and other organizations could be eligible for financial assistance from FEMA, said Bryan Bullock, Jackson County EMA director.
Organizations that buy items to combat the virus, that deliver food or supplies to help during the outbreak, that incur administrative costs due to the virus and overtime paid to employees related to the virus are eligible to apply for reimbursement grants.
Organizations seeking the assistance should email: PA-ROA@gema.ga.gov
Information in the email should include: Contact name, email address, phone number and the name of the organization and what type it is. Those doing that will get an email invitation to a website to apply.
