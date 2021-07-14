Braselton downtown leaders are considering how — if possible — to utilize a tiny but historic space.
A committee has formed to discuss potential options for a small, two-cell jail building that served the 105-year-old town during its early years.
An assessment of the structure is being planned, according to Downtown director Amy Pinnell. Pinnell told the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Thursday (July 8) that the integrity of the building must be determined before considering potential uses.
“Right now, we’re just kind of waiting for that assessment to figure that out,” she said. “But the committee has talked about a couple of different ideas.”
Town manager Jennifer Scott said the small building is actually listed as a historic structure. She wasn’t certain of the building’s age, but said it could date back 100 years.
“The whole thing needs a whole lot of work, but it is a contributing building on the national register,” Scott said. “So we’ll have to be very careful.”
The building was originally located the near the town’s old cotton gin. But was it moved a few years ago during the renovation of the mill into the Braselton Brewing Company building.
The structure, which was donated to the town, now sits on a spot on the opposite side of the Hwy. 53 between Davis and Frances streets.
Scott said bank records from the old Braselton Banking Company — which eventually utilized the building — were discovered inside of it when it was given to the town.
As far as the town utilizing the old jail, Scott said she feels it’s possible, pointing to the Braselton’s history of revitalizing old buildings.
“It hasn’t been that long since we had a whole lot of buildings that weren’t a whole lot to look at,” she said. “We’ve managed to make those better, so I have full hopes that we will do something with the jail.”
Scott did note that the town’s public art master plan consultant “is putting together some ideas.”
LARGE TURNOUT FOR FOURTH OF JULY
A sizable turnout for the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration was reported with the public’s willingness to return to events in the decline of COVID seen as a major factor. “I’ve never seen that many people in downtown Braselton,” DDA chairperson Hollie Ansley said.
OTHER NEWS
In other business, the DDA:
•selected Mitch Chapman as its vice-chairman and appointed Chip Dale to its organizations committee.
•heard that the Toast of Braselton fundraiser netted $40,192.
•heard that tickets for the town’s Wine Walk, set for Aug. 12, sold out within two hours. A second event is planned for Sept. 9. Other upcoming events induce the town’s Pooches in the Park set for Sept. 25.
