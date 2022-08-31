The Georgia Supreme Court last week heard an appeal in the case of Wheelock Street Capital — owners of Chateau Elan — which seeks to convert its Par-3 golf course into residential development.
The Georgia Supreme Court last week heard an appeal in the case of Wheelock Street Capital — owners of Chateau Elan — which seeks to convert its Par-3 golf course into residential development.
The court’s decision could take up to six months.
The appeal to the state’s supreme court comes after a July 2021 decision from the Georgia Court of Appeals which upheld a homeowner group’s claims to an “implied easement” to the Par-3 golf course.
Prior to that, a senior superior court judge ruled in favor of homeowners in June of 2020, saying they paid a premium price for lots around the Par-3 course.
Chateau Elan, who contends the course is not a special amenity to those homeowners, has said it is losing money on the course and wants to sell the property for development.
The issue dates back to 2019 when the company sought a rezoning from the Braselton Town Council to turn the course into residential townhomes.
As for the state Supreme Court’s decision in this matter, most cases are generally decided within six months of oral argument, according to Kathleen Joyner, public information officer for the Georgia Supreme Court. She said the court is bound by the two-term rule. Cases are decided no later than the term following the one in which the case was originally assigned to an oral argument calendar, unless the court chooses to extend the term.
