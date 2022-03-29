A man struck and killed by a train in Hall County Monday night has been identified as Viviano Perez Ixcoy of Gainesville, according to a press release. Ixcoy was born in 1991, although his actual birthdate is unknown at this time.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with personnel from Hall County Fire Services to the scene on Atlanta Hwy. near Memorial Park Dr. The initial investigation determined the victim and his brother were sitting on the tracks when the northbound train approached the area. The train conductor told investigators he blew the horn multiple times to alert the men. The brother was able to make it off the tracks, but Mr. Ixcoy did not. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine Mr. Ixcoy’s exact cause of death.
Investigators believe the two brothers had been hunting on or near the train tracks at the time of the accident.
