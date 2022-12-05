A Gainesville 17-year-old has been charged with breaking into a residence on Thompson Bridge Rd. Friday, Dec. 2, and assaulting three female victims inside the home, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Sheriff’s office investigators say Joseph Salazar illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. Friday while the victims were sleeping. According to arrest warrants, Salazar made physical contact with the intimate body parts of two of the victims. The suspect also grabbed the third victim during the incident. Deputies responded to a 911 call from the residence, and they were able to detain Salazar. Deputies determined Salazar was under the influence of drugs, so he was first taken to the hospital for treatment prior to being booked at the Hall County Jail.
