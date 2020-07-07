Gwinnett fire crews are working a natural gas leak on Braselton Hwy. at Flowery Branch Rd.
Braselton Hwy. has been shut down in both directions because of the leak and equipment in the road. Flowery Branch Rd. is also closed.
Gwinnett Police were called to the scene to assist with traffic control. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
"Three nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution due to escaping gas vapors," according to a Gwinnett County Fire news release. "Firefighters have a hose line on the ground to protect gas company workers and are continuing to monitor gas readings in the area. Per Hazmat Technicians, only minimal gas readings have been detected. A hot zone perimeter has been established. An emergency crew from Buford Gas is on the scene working to stop the leak."
The 3-inch gas line was reportedly cut by a utility crew digging near the roadway.
There are no injuries reported and no estimated time frame on mitigation, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.