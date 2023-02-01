The City of Hoschton hopes for a plentiful "harvest time" as it begins gathering a historical archive.
The city, in cooperation with its downtown development authority (DDA) and historic preservation committee (HPC), will host its inaugural "history harvest" on March 11 to collect artifacts of the city's past from residents.
The collection runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall. The HPC previously scheduled the event for the city depot.
"I'm hoping we have a run on history in the city of Hoschton," said DDA and HPC member Marsha Hunter during a Thursday's (Jan. 26) HPC meeting.
Citizens donating artifacts must register for a 30-minute appointment to meet with an HPC member. The final appointment is at 3:30 p.m. Hunter asked her fellow HPC members to encourage residents with historical artifacts to schedule an appointment.
"The whole point of this is to find those people who have a historic interest in the City of Hoschton and are willing to share it," she said.
"I'm predicting great success for this," HPC member Dorothea McAlvin added. "I'm excited."
The committee asks those donating items to notify organizers of what items they'll bring to their appointment.
The HPC will have scanners — including a large-document scanner — available to archive historical documents not being donated to the city. The organization looks to digitize old photographs, documents, letters, diaries and videos as part of the harvest.
A "deed of gift document" will accompany all donations and scanned documents to signify the items as city property.
Donated items will be kept in a storage facility, though the city eventually hopes to build a library with an archive room.
The history harvest is part of a recent effort from Hoschton leadership to honor and document the city's past. Hoschton formed its HPC last year and commemorated the city's 140th anniversary (actually reached in 2021) during the 2022 fall festival. The DDA also plans to bury a time capsule in the spring to be opened in 2081 when the city turns 200.
History harvest organizers ask residents to call 706-654-3034 or visit city hall to schedule a 30-minute appointment on March 11 to donate items.
