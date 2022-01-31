The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following the weekend death of an inmate at the Hall County Jail, according to a press release.
Judy Taylor, 58, of Florida was found unresponsive in her cell shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Jail personnel offered immediate medical attention and summoned Hall County Fire Rescue. However, Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The body of the inmate has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
