The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, according to a press release. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sept. 3. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
The preliminary information indicates that on Sept. 3, around 9:30 p.m., a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop of a man, later identified as Marshall Anthony Hooper, age 37, of Buford, riding a motorcycle near McEver Rd. A short pursuit ensued, and the motorcycle crashed. During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper reportedly ignored. The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper, according to the press release. Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
