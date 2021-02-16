Gwinnett County Public Schools plans a digital learning day on Tuesday, Feb. 16, while the other three county school districts in the Braselton area plan a two-hour delay.
“Due to the uncertainty regarding the weather event moving through metro-Atlanta and concerns about possible black ice on the roads tomorrow morning, Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a digital learning day on Tuesday, February 16,” GCPS leaders said. “The decision to hold a digital learning day for all students is being made this evening, rather than early in the morning hours, in order to allow families time to make any needed arrangements. As this is a digital learning day connected to inclement weather, teachers will lead instruction from home and will not be required to report to school.”
Meanwhile, the Barrow, Hall and Jackson County school systems plan a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.