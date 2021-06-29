The Gwinnett County Board of Education (GCBOE) will hold three public hearings as part of its process for setting the millage rate.
Meetings are scheduled July 8 at 6 p.m. and on July 15 at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. All of the public hearings are scheduled to take place in the Board Room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.
The school system’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) budget was adopted June 17.
The school board is proposing to keep the current school millage rate of 21.60.
The total school millage rate is made up of two portions — the maintenance and operations (M&O) millage and the debt-service millage. Funds generated by the M&O millage pay for the day-to-day operations of the school system, including employee salaries, instructional materials, student transportation and school utility costs. The debt-service millage is used to pay down the school board’s long-term debt from bond referenda passed over the years to pay for school construction.
The M&O millage is recommended to remain at 19.70 mills and the debt-service rate is recommended to remain unchanged at 1.90. This will result in a total recommended millage rate of 21.60 mills.
Citizens may address the Gwinnett County Board of Education at any of the three public hearings. A sign-up sheet will be available at the hearings for those wishing to speak. There is no need to sign up in advance of the meeting date.
A copy of the budget is available for public review on the school system’s website www.gcpsk12.org or through the school system’s budget department. For information, call 678-301-6200.
