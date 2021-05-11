State transportation leaders are gearing up for an active summer construction season across Georgia, creating many work zones.
The Georgia Department of Transportation anticipates a busy construction season to include resurfacing and maintenance projects on interstates and state routes, as well as ongoing major projects such as the Transform 285/400 improvement project in metro Atlanta, the I-75/I-285 resurfacing project in Clayton County, the I-85 widening project in Jackson County and the I-16/I-75 Interchange Reconstruction projects in Macon-Bibb County.
With Work Zone Safety Awareness Week ending last month, Georgia DOT continually encourages motorists to adhere to safety messages, share them with family and friends, and avoid near misses in work zones.
“As Georgia and the rest of the world returns to a new normal, traffic will likely increase,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “Drivers need to be prepared and pay attention to their surroundings.”
Distraction is a leading cause of many crashes and this especially applies in work zones, so Georgia DOT asks motorists to:
- Drive Alert Arrive Alive - Buckle up, put the phone down and drive alert with no distractions.
- Use extra caution in work zones - Pay attention, slow down and watch for workers.
- Know Before You Go. Expect delays, leave early, and schedule enough time to drive safely. For 24/7 real-time traffic information, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before you get into the car. And follow Georgia DOT on Twitter for additional updates.
For information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 before getting on the road. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In metro Atlanta, you can also request HERO assistance by calling 511. More information is available at www.511ga.org.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
