Local electric providers are urging the public to keep their distance from utility crews working in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it’s critical infrastructure work or emergency repairs due to damage from storms, trees or vehicles, crews are working to keep the lights on while maintaining safety standards and following guidelines of medical professionals when working in the field, according to a joint release by Dalton Utilities, Georgia’s EMCs, Georgia Power and MEAG Power.
Residents are asked to not approach crews and keep a safe social distance of six feet or more.
Additionally, worksites often contain potential dangers and approaching crews can lead to dangerous distractions for workers or accidents for citizens. Utility workers provide an essential service during this crisis and are critical to keeping the lights on, the joint release said. By giving utility crews space of six feet or more, residents can help ensure the health and safety of all involved.
Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:
- If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.
- No cookies or treats for workers during this time. "Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on," the release said.
- Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankALineman. April is lineworker appreciation month.
