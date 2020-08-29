Georgia Power has sent approximately 100 personnel and crews to Louisiana to assist with restoration efforts from Hurricane Laura.
The crews will make their way to a staging location in Baton Rouge, La., before receiving assignments to support restoration after Hurricane Laura. An additional 300 support personnel have been cleared to aid in any additional restoration requests.
Georgia Power is able to provide assistance to Entergy Louisiana and other utilities through a mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.
"With each request for assistance, the company ensures that it has sufficient coverage to respond to any potential local service interruptions," according to a news release.
The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.
Storm Response Pandemic Preparations
Georgia Power teams are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.
In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy.
In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps:
- Assessing Conditions – Responding crews (or in major storms, damage assessment teams) work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.
- Making Repairs – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.
Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:
- If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – more if they are working.
- No cookies or treats for workers during this time. "Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on," Georgia Power leaders said.
- Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.