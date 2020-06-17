The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City has recognized Georgia Power as a StormReady Supporter.
As a StormReady Supporter, Georgia Power meets the National Weather Service’s comprehensive requirements that include "having a dedicated team and tools to monitor the potential for severe weather and an action plan to effectively communicate with customers and employees tips and resources to remain safe before, during and after a storm."
A local StormReady Advisory Board gave final approval for Supporter designation.
“After seeing their operations, it is very clear that Georgia Power takes weather preparedness seriously,” says NWS Peachtree City Warning Coordination Meteorologist, David Nadler. “Becoming StormReady is just another step to further enhancing their weather safety and preparedness program.”
Georgia Power meets the following criteria to be recognized as a StormReady Supporter:
- A 24/7 warning point and emergency operations center
- Multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert employees
- A system that efficiently monitors weather conditions locally
- A plan to promote the importance of weather awareness through training seminars and workshops
- A formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training employees and holding emergency exercises.
Georgia Power maintains an online storm center with customer tools and resources at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. The company also shares storm tips, such as the following, reminding customers to keep safety first during hurricane season and any time storms threaten:
- Before a Storm: Know your risks of storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
- During a Storm: Have several ways to receive emergency notifications and weather updates. If your area is under an evacuation order, follow safety orders from local officials immediately.
- After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Additionally, do not walk or drive through standing water as it may conceal live wires brought down by the storm.
