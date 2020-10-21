Georgia Power provided an Envision Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) charging unit for the EV Corral at Road Atlanta’s annual “Petit Le Mans” sports endurance race in Braselton. Visitors were able to charge their EV before the solar unit has a permanent home at Atlanta Technical College.
“Atlanta Technical College is appreciative of our partnership with Georgia Power and we are especially excited to be one of the first customers in the state to receive the Envision solar charging unit,” said Victoria Seals, president of Atlanta Technical College. “We strive to be the best all-around community resource and this addition serves that portion of our mission. As we expand our energy programs and train students on green technologies, it is important that they see and experience this real-life example on our campus.”
A second Envision solar unit will also be headed to Valdosta State University as part of Georgia Power’s Community Charging program.
With more EVs on Georgia highways every day, Georgia Power is committed to assisting customers with their EV energy needs and advancing Georgia as a top EV-friendly state, according to a news release. In addition to developing public charging infrastructure, the company also offers EV charger rebates for business and residential customers, an online calculator to help customers find out how much driving electric may save them and a special rate for EV customers.
Georgia Power will invest $6 million over the next three years in fast-charging EV infrastructure for the public, further enabling electric vehicle adoption and connecting communities.
To date, Georgia Power has installed 41 fast-chargers in locations across the state that are capable of 62.5kW output. The installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capability.
"Georgia Power is committed to explaining the benefits of EV ownership and making the decision to switch easier than ever," according to the news release. "The company is providing customers with the resources they need to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric."
To learn more about driving electric with Georgia Power, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV and join Georgia Power’s social EV communities on Facebook and Twitter (@GeorgiaPowerET).
