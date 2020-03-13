As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Georgia Power says it has comprehensive plans and procedures to ensure a continuation of operations and service. The company’s detailed plans ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy our customers expect and deserve, according to a news release.
“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It’s what we do,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “Georgia Power’s operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed with reliability in mind. We remain focused on ensuring both the well-being of our employees and the continuity of services for our customers.”
Georgia Power will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning Saturday, March 14, and will reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.
Georgia Power has been monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. According to a news release from the company, proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:
- Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely
- Cancelling facility tours and external meetings
- Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations
- Aggressively sanitizing work areas
- Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international
- Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally
- Using technology for meetings
The company adds it has regularly provided information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals.
