With continued reports of attempted scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reminds customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid becoming a victim.
Customers should beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone to avoid disconnection. Last month, Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission extended the suspension of disconnections due to the impact of the pandemic on customers. In addition, the company will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone and the company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL).
Additional Scam Awareness and Safety Guidance
Georgia Power also provides the following guidance to customers:
- If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call to discuss the account.
- If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should hang up and contact the company’s customer service line at 888-660-5890. As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at 888-660-5890, which can be verified at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ContactUs.
- Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.
- If an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company’s name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo. During the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting a customer’s home or business will be even less likely, so identity verification should be completed before opening the door to anyone.
Georgia Power continues to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees to defraud customers. Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams.
To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, watch the company’s latest public service announcements (PSA) on the company’s YouTube channel.
