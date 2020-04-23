The number of predicted deaths in Georgia from the COVID-19 virus went down considerably this week, but it might be the middle of June before the state should relax its social distancing rules aimed at dealing with the pandemic.
If that modeling is correct, Gov. Brian Kemp's move this week to reopen some of the state's businesses could prove to be premature.
Based on data and models run by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the total expected deaths in the state from the virus has gone down from 3,718 to 1,369.
The lower expected death projection could be a sign that the state's shelter-in-place orders are having a positive impact. But the IHME data also suggests that strict social distancing rules might be necessary in Georgia until June 8, far longer than the state's current actions.
Nationally, the IHME projects there will be a total of 60,300 deaths from the virus by August.
