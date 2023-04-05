State senator Frank Ginn declined to present the City of Hoschton’s restricting request during the state legislative session, ending the city’s bid — at least for this year — to shift away from an at-large election system.
The decision was announced March 28 during the first day of the city council’s three-day retreat at Laker Lanier Islands.
“I think he had gotten some calls and concerns about going with the redistricting plan that was submitted,” Hoschton City Attorney Abb Hayes told the city council. “And he said he would prefer the city get through its elections before making changes.”
Hoschton leaders had sought to split the city into two voting districts with two councilmembers elected per district (they must reside within their respective district) — and two other councilmembers elected at-large — to allow for geographical disbursement of elected officials.
The city’s at-large system does not restrict the number of council members elected from any area of the city.
The pursuit of council districts came as the southern portion of the city, with the large Cresswind and Twin Lakes subdivisions, is projected to grow by 7,000 residents before 2030.
Under the plan, District 1 would have covered the far western portion of the city and part of the northern end. District 2 would have covered much of the southern and central portions, all of the eastern segment, and a portion of the northern end. The state’s general assembly executive office drew the proposed city council districts based on population density using data from the 2020 census.
Hoschton will continue to use an at-large election system, though Mayor Lauren O’Leary said the council could revisit districting next year.
Meanwhile, four council seats will be up for election in November. Adam Ledbetter and Scott Mims recently resigned their seats, Tracy Carswell is not seeking another term and Debbie Martin — who is filling the expiring term of former council member Shantwon Astin — must run for re-election.
