IMG_6397.JPG

State senator Frank Ginn declined to present the City of Hoschton’s restricting request during the state legislative session, ending the city’s bid — at least for this year — to shift away from an at-large election system.

The decision was announced March 28 during the first day of the city council’s three-day retreat at Laker Lanier Islands.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.