Bryson Moore

Bryson Moore was struck by a driver on Spout Springs Rd. on Feb. 10 while walking to his job at Publix. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Moore as he recovers at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. 

 Photo: GoFundMe page

As the search for the driver responsible for hitting a man last week on Spout Springs Rd. continues, a GoFundMe campaign has been started for the victim.

Bryson Moore, 21, was reportedly struck between 5:45-5:55 a.m. on Feb. 10 and was found in the intersection of Spout Springs Rd. and Thompson Mill Rd.

