As the search for the driver responsible for hitting a man last week on Spout Springs Rd. continues, a GoFundMe campaign has been started for the victim.
Bryson Moore, 21, was reportedly struck between 5:45-5:55 a.m. on Feb. 10 and was found in the intersection of Spout Springs Rd. and Thompson Mill Rd.
So far, donors have raised over $8,000 for Moore.
According to Moore's aunt, who started the campaign, Moore was walking to his job at Publix when the driver struck him. A firefighter en route to work saw Moore on the ground and stopped to provide aid.
"My family cannot thank this man enough, if not for him if it could have been so much worse," Christina Moore wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Amazing first responders arrived and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he is. The small amount of blood on his brain is being monitored. We can't fathom that this driver that hit him this morning is likely sitting at home as though nothing happened while Bryson is in a hospital bed."
According to a Braselton police report, an officer arrived at the scene and saw Moore lying in the turning lane of the intersection, where Hall County fire and rescue personnel tended to him. Emergency medical personnel transported Moore to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with non-life-threatening injuries.
SEARCHING FOR INFORMATION
According to Braselton Police Major Michael Steffman, the officer who investigated the accident checked nearby businesses for cameras that might have recorded the crash, but none had footage. In the following days, a criminal investigations detective canvassed the area but found no additional information.
"Either the cameras were inoperable or not facing the direction of the intersection," Steffman wrote in an email, "and the Georgia DOT camera that is at the intersection does not record."
Steffman said the department continues to search for witnesses to the accident. He asks anyone with information to contact the Braselton Police Department at police@braselton.net or call 706-658-2852 or the department's tip line at 404-308-7974.
According to Moore's aunt, the family plans to post banners at the intersection in hopes of finding the driver who struck Moore or to help provide information to Braselton police in its investigation. She wrote that Moore had been walking to work because he was saving up for expensive car repairs.
"My family and I have offered to Uber him, and he has declined, saying he didn't mind walking," Christina Moore wrote. "He's just an old soul, a really good human and a responsible kid that did not deserve this. We want to start this for him in hopes it will help him in some small way.
"Thanks to anyone who feels inclined to donate, share and pray for my nephew. I believe we will find the person who did this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.