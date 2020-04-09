A political squabble has broken out within the Jackson County Republican Party over a resolution approved by the county's board of elections calling on the state to have a mail-in only election this spring due to the Coronavirus.
The resolution itself may now be moot since the election slated for May 19 was subsequently moved to June 9 by the state.
But the issue of voting by mail represents a huge flashpoint around the country as Republicans have generally opposed mail-in voting, fearing it could bring out a higher turnout among Democratic voters. President Trump weighed in on the issue in recent days, saying voting by mail is "horrible" and "corrupt." (Trump voted by mail in the Florida primary this year, however.)
But all that controversy didn't stop the Jackson County elections board from adopting a resolution on April 8 in a 4-1 vote calling on the state to go exclusively to mail voting this spring due to the impact the virus is having on the elections process and to help slow the spread of the virus in the community.
The resolution has no legal authority, but was rather a statement by the board about its concern over the potential danger of in-person voting amid the virus outbreak.
Only Larry Ewing, who was appointed to the board of elections by the Jackson County GOP, voted against the resolution.
But the election board's other GOP representative, Erma Denney, strongly pushed for the ballot-by-mail resolution during the board's conference call meeting on April 8.
That led to a backlash from local GOP leaders following the call. Local GOP chairman T. J. Dearman was one of the listeners on the call. Dearman reportedly told former county GOP chairman, and former election board chairman, Ron Johnson about the board's action.
Johnson then posted a comment to social media that said: "Just found out Jackson County Election Board led by former Mayor Erma Denney voted 4-1 to have ONLY MAIL IN BALLOTS."
That led to a heated response by Denney who called out both Dearman and Johnson for having misstated what was done at the meeting.
"This is serious business Ron/TJ," Denney said in an email. "Correct your falsehood immediately, don't do it again, and I will gladly forget you exist. Your choice. But we don't have time for this nonsense."
Dearman reportedly called on Denney to resign following her support of the vote-by-mail resolution. Denney refused.
"TJ, as I told you, in no uncertain terms in my two responses to your grossly inappropriate request for my resignation yesterday — 'History will not forget our actions during this pandemic'. Ron, it seems like you need to see these words as well. You both went over the line when we do not have time for damn petty nonsense. Get your head out of your arse and be the leaders we need right now, for God sakes."
Johnson appointed Denney to the elections board during his stint as GOP chairman last year.
BACKGROUND
The resolution supporting a vote-by-mail election came during the board's discussion about the upcoming election and some of the problems the virus has caused.
The board was asked by elections director Jennifer Logan to approve a plan to just have one early voting location in the county this spring.
Logan told the board that due to the virus, a number of poll workers had resigned since many are older citizens who fit the demographic most in danger from the virus. She said she generally has 70 poll workers, but was down to 40 and some of those may also resign.
She also said that by consolidating early voting in Jefferson, her office could keep better control over social distancing and providing protection for poll workers. She said she'd ordered face masks, gloves and sanitizer for poll workers and had researched making face shields from a 3-D printer for workers.
The board approved Logan's request for a consolidated early voting location at Jefferson 5-0.
PROTECTING VOTERS
But the question of protecting voters in addition to poll workers with in-person voting was also discussed, including how to sanitize the computer equipment and touchscreens used by voters in the elections process.
Denney said voters shouldn't have to have so many touch-points "to do their duty and vote."
"I fear what this could do to our community," she said.
Denney made a motion for the board to adopt a resolution calling on the state to have only voting-by-mail this spring due to the virus.
Board chairman Eric Crawford said that while the county couldn't legally put the motion into effect, the board could express its opinion to the state. Crawford said he would draft the resolution and send it to state officials. The motion passed 4-1 with Ewing opposed.
MAIL-IN POPULAR
Although the voting-by-mail issue is controversial, many local voters apparently like the idea.
Logan said she'd gotten an "overwhelming" number of absentee ballot requests due to the virus. The state sent every voter an absentee request form due to the virus.
"Voters really want to vote by mail," she said of the response.
But she said the absentee voting process had put pressure on her office staff to enter the absentee responses into the system, verify signatures and handle other details associated with the process.
Some county employees from other departments had been reassigned to her office to help with the paperwork, she said. But that help also has limitations since there are only a limited number of computers in her office dedicated to processing ballot information.
Logan said one problem with voting by mail is to convince people that their vote will count and that the process is secure. She said explaining the overall process to people needed to be done so that the public has confidence in the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.