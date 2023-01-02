Danny Rampey

Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Dec. 31 to have Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey's District 119 seat filled following his arrest Dec. 16 by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

Rampey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents following an investigation at Magnolia Estates of Winder, an assisted living facility he manages, where he was shown burglarizing an unoccupied residential unit.

