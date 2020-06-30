Governor Brian P. Kemp has extended the public health state of emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. Kemp signed the executive orders on June 29.
In an announcement, Kemp urged the state to continue following safety precautions.
"As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing," said Kemp. "We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials."
Kemp also addressed an uptick in new cases in recent days.
"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations,” Kemp said. “Given these trends, I am extending previous COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines that were due to expire on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward. Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger."
The public health state of emergency has been extended through Aug. 11.
The executive order that continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, has been extended through July 15. The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide "rules, regulations and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education" in accordance with guidance from Toomey, the Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
LOCAL TOTALS
COVID-19 totals in the Braselton area include:
•Northeast Georgia Health System: 55 positive patients being treated, six of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Across the hospital system, ventilator usage is at 27-percent; 971 patients have been discharged; and 114 patients have died.
•Gwinnett: 7,755 cases; 170 deaths; 998 hospitalizations
•Hall: 3,138 cases; 59 deaths; 434 hospitalizations
•Barrow: 485 cases; 25 deaths; 106 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 355 cases; 10 deaths; 49 hospitalizations
