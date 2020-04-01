Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday, April 1, closed schools for the remainder of the current school year and issued a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect Friday. The order will remain in effect through April 13.
The governor said that online learning would continue, but school facilities would remain shuttered.
Kemp also issued a statewide stay-at-home order, saying that officials had learned the COVID-19 virus could be spread by people who have it but don't show any symptoms.
Details about how the new order would be implemented are supposed to be released Thursday. The governor did say grocery stores and other essential businesses would remain open.
The state expects to see cases of the virus peak around April 23, based on modeling done by a national metrics institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.