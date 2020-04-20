Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that some businesses would be allowed to reopen starting Friday.
Gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, nail salons and some other similar businesses will be allowed to operate beginning Friday, but with some social distancing rules to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
"The entities that I am reopening are not reopening for 'business as usual,'" Kemp said. "Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions, including adherence to Minimum Basic Operations, social distancing, and regular sanitation. Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least six feet, teleworking where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts."
In addition to the Friday business openings, he said next Monday that restaurants with in-person dining and theaters will be allowed to reopen, but with new rules. Those rules will be released later this week, he said.
"Subject to specific social distancing and sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27," he said. "We will release more information in the next few days. Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides, and live performance venues will remain closed."
Kemp also said in-person church services could be held.
"For places of worship, holding in-person services is allowed, but under Phase One guidelines, it must be done in accordance with strict social distancing protocols," the governor said. "I urge faith leaders to continue to help us in this effort and keep their congregations safe by heeding the advice of public health officials. Of course, online, call-in, or drive-in services remain good options for religious institutions."
The moves do not end the state's shelter in place orders, which are slated to go through April 30.
The actions come as the state's virus curve begins to flatten and deaths start to taper off. Some medical models suggest the state's virus cases have peaked.
