The spread of COVID-19 has made for a unique school year.
Across the state, public schools have been forced to shutter buildings and teach students online instead of in classrooms.
Graduations, too, will be unique this year as area school districts plan alternate graduation dates and methods.
Details for Braselton area schools include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Jackson County School System leaders are looking at alternate dates for graduation.
Two alternate dates are proposed for the Jackson County Comprehensive High School graduation: Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m. or Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m.
School leaders will notify students and families no later than May 18 is plans for the JCCHS graduation on June 12 can be confirmed.
“We are following guidance provided by state authorities. Look for details from each high school on special plans for a ‘modified senior walk (ride)’ to mark the special day,” district leaders said on social media.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Gwinnett County Public Schools plans virtual graduations in May and tentative dates and times for in-person graduations in July if conditions allow.
Mill Creek High School’s virtual graduation will be held Thursday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. Graduations will air on GCPS TV and will be livestreamed on gcpsk12.org.
If conditions allow, an in-person graduation will be held for MCHS on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center.
“In-person graduation ceremonies will take place only if current guidance and regulations will allow,” district leaders state. “Additional information confirming the ceremonies, providing information for graduates, and directions/requirements for attendees based on guidance at that time will be available in the near future.”
HALL COUNTY
Hall County high schools are currently planning their individual graduation ceremonies.
Braselton area schools’ graduation dates include:
•Cherokee Bluff High School — May 23
•Flowery Branch High School — May 22
Details, including starting times, will be shared once plans are complete.
Because each high school and community are unique, graduation plans throughout the district may have some variation.
“Although our current situation prevents traditional graduation ceremonies, every effort is being made by our high schools to provide a ceremony that will be special for the graduates of 2020,” district leaders state.
If circumstances allow, graduates may return to their respective schools for an informal on-campus celebration on July 17 or July 18. Each high school will develop its own July “Celebration Plan."
BARROW COUNTY
Barrow County School System leaders have not yet announced dates for graduation.
The district plans to have a traditional graduation ceremony at both high schools (including Winder-Barrow High School) in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.