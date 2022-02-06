A grand opening for the renovated 1904 building in Braselton will be held on Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m.
The 1904, located at 9924 Davis St./Suite 1, is the original section of the historic Braselton Brothers Building and now serves as a multi-tenant space.
“Enjoy snacks and refreshments, while you tour the modern day mercantile, and meet 1904 tenants and their team members,” organizers said.
The first 100 adults to arrive receive a gift bag and a chance to enter a raffle.
Businesses housed in the 1904 are Carden Records, Doe a Deer Interiors, Flourish Taproom, Inner Nerd Collectibles, Our Page bookstore and Sugar N’ Proof (Braselton Fine Bakery). A restaurant/bar is also expected to open in the building.
The 1904’s front room, open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., serves as a common area with seating.
