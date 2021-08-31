The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce will host its Fall Job Fair and Career Expo Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green Street in Gainesville.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Face masks are required and will be available. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed.

Seventy-plus area employers will be on hand to promote job openings, ad the event will reach an expected 700-plus job seekers. Employer exhibit space is sold out.

Job seekers can complete applications on site.

The job fair will be coordinated by the Greater Hall Chamber, Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employer Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.

Businesses represented at the event are:

Agile Cold Storage

Ammeraal Beltech

Ansco & Associates

Avita Community Partners

BGW Dental Group

BOS Staffing

Carroll Daniel Construction

Chattahoochee Country Club

Chick-fil-A

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED

Cottrell

District 2 Public Health

E.E. Butler Head Start/Pre-K Center

Eagle Overlook Recovery

EKG Security

Eskimo Cold Storage

ETCON Employment Solutions

Express Employment Professionals

Foundation Food Group

Fox Factory

Gainesville Dept of Water Resources

Gainesville Mechanical

Georgia Dept of Driver Services

Georgia Dept of Transportation

Global Resources International

Gold City Health & Rehab

Hall County Sheriff's Office

Hamilton Place Personal Living

Harris Products Group

Hydro Extrusion North America

IMS Gear

Integrity Staffing Solutions

Interactive College of Technology/ICT

Islands Entertainment

King's Hawaiian

Kubota Manufacturing of America

Lanier Color Company

Lanier Islands

Lanier Technical College

Legacy Link

Longstreet Clinic

Luttrell Staffing Group

Manor Lake Dawsonville

Mars Wrigley

Massey Services

McDonald's

Milliken & Company

Mincey Marble Manufacturing

Modern Woodmen of America

ngajobs.com / The Times

Northeast Georgia Health System

Northside Hospital

Overdrive Logistics

Panera Bread

Peerless-Winsmith

ProCare Rx

Qualified Staffing

RECRO

Ring Container Technologies

Shasta Beverages

Southeastern Roofing Company

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

Syfan Logistics

TD Automotive Compressor GA

The Davis Companies

The Sherwin-Williams Company

University of North Georgia

US Army

Wahoo Docks

Walton Communities

WorkSource Georgia Mountains

ZF Gainesville

