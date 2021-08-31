The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce will host its Fall Job Fair and Career Expo Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green Street in Gainesville.
The job fair is free and open to the public. Face masks are required and will be available. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed.
Seventy-plus area employers will be on hand to promote job openings, ad the event will reach an expected 700-plus job seekers. Employer exhibit space is sold out.
Job seekers can complete applications on site.
The job fair will be coordinated by the Greater Hall Chamber, Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employer Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.
Businesses represented at the event are:
Agile Cold Storage
Ammeraal Beltech
Ansco & Associates
Avita Community Partners
BGW Dental Group
BOS Staffing
Carroll Daniel Construction
Chattahoochee Country Club
Chick-fil-A
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED
Cottrell
District 2 Public Health
E.E. Butler Head Start/Pre-K Center
Eagle Overlook Recovery
EKG Security
Eskimo Cold Storage
ETCON Employment Solutions
Express Employment Professionals
Foundation Food Group
Fox Factory
Gainesville Dept of Water Resources
Gainesville Mechanical
Georgia Dept of Driver Services
Georgia Dept of Transportation
Global Resources International
Gold City Health & Rehab
Hall County Sheriff's Office
Hamilton Place Personal Living
Harris Products Group
Hydro Extrusion North America
IMS Gear
Integrity Staffing Solutions
Interactive College of Technology/ICT
Islands Entertainment
King's Hawaiian
Kubota Manufacturing of America
Lanier Color Company
Lanier Islands
Lanier Technical College
Legacy Link
Longstreet Clinic
Luttrell Staffing Group
Manor Lake Dawsonville
Mars Wrigley
Massey Services
McDonald's
Milliken & Company
Mincey Marble Manufacturing
Modern Woodmen of America
ngajobs.com / The Times
Northeast Georgia Health System
Northside Hospital
Overdrive Logistics
Panera Bread
Peerless-Winsmith
ProCare Rx
Qualified Staffing
RECRO
Ring Container Technologies
Shasta Beverages
Southeastern Roofing Company
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting
Syfan Logistics
TD Automotive Compressor GA
The Davis Companies
The Sherwin-Williams Company
University of North Georgia
US Army
Wahoo Docks
Walton Communities
WorkSource Georgia Mountains
ZF Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.