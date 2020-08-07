Officials gathered recently for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the second, full-service station for the West Jackson Fire Department.
The station will be constructed at 1875 Ednaville Road, near the Thompson Mill Arboretum, by Sunbelt Builders at an estimated $1.9 million.
Precision Planning, Inc., is the engineer/architect. The site was selected to focus fire services in the West Jackson area north of I-85.
Ben Stephens is the West Jackson fire chief, and Tim Sweat is the fire district board chair.
The district arranged project financing from the Braselton Public Facilities Authority chaired by Todd Levi.
As weather permits, the project is slated for completion by January.
