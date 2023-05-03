D87T7432.jpg

The ceremonial first dirt was moved Thursday (April 27) for Phase I of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton expansion project. Northeast Georgia Health System leaders project a Summer 2025 completion for the first phase. Phases I and II will cost approximately $565 million.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton broke ground last week on a long-anticipated expansion of its campus.

Hospital officials celebrated the commencement of Phase I of the expansion project with a ceremony on Thursday (April 27), roughly eight years after the facility opened its doors in April 2015. The addition will meet the demands of a growing four-county Braselton area.

