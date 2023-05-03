Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton broke ground last week on a long-anticipated expansion of its campus.
Hospital officials celebrated the commencement of Phase I of the expansion project with a ceremony on Thursday (April 27), roughly eight years after the facility opened its doors in April 2015. The addition will meet the demands of a growing four-county Braselton area.
"We've known for a long time that this was an area that was growing," Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) President and CEO Carol Burrell said. "It's a vision that's actually been in the works for over 20 years."
Phase I — with a projected completion for Summer 2025 — is the first of a two-part, $565 million expansion project. This phase will add approximately 235,000 square feet of clinical space to the facility.
NGHS board chairman Spence Price noted the project is funded with money the hospital — a non-profit entity — makes after expenses.
"It truly is the community's dollars at work," he said.
•two additional patient-care floors adding 96 acute-care beds
•23 emergency treatment bays for a total of 46 bays. The emergency department was designed for 25,000 to 30,000 visits a year. The hospital sees approximately 60,000 emergency visits a year.
•four additional operating rooms (with space for two more that will be shelved).
•a third heart catheterization suite with advanced capabilities for the hospital's vascular surgery program.
•tripling the size of the laboratory and pharmacy and expanding the loading dock
•doubling the hospital's geothermal field, which heats the building
•approximately 300 additional employees between staff and physicians
"It's always been about what the community wants in this hospital," Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton President Anthony Williamson said of the expansion, "and our ability to keep up with those growing needs in a way that makes sure that health care is being delivered as close to home as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.