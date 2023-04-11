Hall Co.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. to begin construction on the new Friendship Road sewer line.

“I’m excited to break ground on a project that is an integral piece of Hall County’s strategic plan, comprehensive plan and sewer master plan,” Hall County District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper said in a press release from the county. “This sewer line will be able to serve thousands of residents along Friendship Rd., resulting in better services for existing residents and continued growth in the area.”

