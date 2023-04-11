A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. to begin construction on the new Friendship Road sewer line.
“I’m excited to break ground on a project that is an integral piece of Hall County’s strategic plan, comprehensive plan and sewer master plan,” Hall County District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper said in a press release from the county. “This sewer line will be able to serve thousands of residents along Friendship Rd., resulting in better services for existing residents and continued growth in the area.”
The additional 5.2 miles of sewer incorporates 3.2 miles of gravity lines and two miles of force main lines and will travel along the Friendship Rd. corridor, serving the Mitchell Creek Basin area along the Hall-Gwinnett border.
The ceremony is open to the public and will be held on the parcel of land located at 4435 Ridge Road, Buford – on the corner of Friendship Rd. and Ridge Rd. Guests can access the land by a short driveway located on Ridge Rd. Parking for the event will be directed.
Construction for the sewer line is expected to be complete in early fall 2024, weather permitting. Funding for the $13.9 million project comes from SPLOST VIII and ARPA.
