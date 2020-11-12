A groundbreaking ceremony is set Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m. to officially begin construction on the new Hall County Fire Station 1.
The new facility will be located at 3126 Gillsville Hwy. in Gainesville.
“I’m excited about what this new station means for our community and for the men and women of Hall County Fire Services,” Hall County District 3 Commissioner Shelly Echols said. “The current Fire Station 1 is nearly 50 years old and in dire need of replacement. This new building will better reflect the dedication we have to providing Hall County citizens with the highest level of public service.”
Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong echoed those sentiments.
“The new facility will provide easier access for emergency vehicles, which will no longer have to pull directly onto one of our busiest highways in order to respond to a crisis,” Armstrong said. “It will really be a win-win for both our first responders and the citizens of Hall County.”
Due to the pandemic, this event is limited to invited guests only. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Those wishing to watch the groundbreaking ceremony virtually may do so via the Hall County website, hallcounty.org.
Construction for the new station is expected to be complete in fall 2021, weather permitting. Funding for the $3.3 million project comes from SPLOST VII.
