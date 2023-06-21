The Jackson County school board last week turned down a K-8 charter school request for the Braselton area, but that wasn’t bad news for the group seeking to start one.
The non-profit group, New Schools Georgia, will continue seeking a charter through Georgia’s State Charter School Commission (SCSC). Obtaining a charter through the state commission required local-level denial.
New Schools Georgia (NSG) will learn if its charter application will be granted during the SCSC’s July board meeting, typically held during the last week of the month. It will receive the SCSC’s staff recommendation two weeks before the meeting.
“We anticipate that we will be recommended for approval …. everything has been encouraging,” NSG’s Pam Estabrooke said. “We’ve just got to go through the steps.”
NSG has partnered with National Heritage Academies (NHA) to run the proposed charter school — called Four Points Preparatory Academy — with NSG overseeing its operation. The attendance zones would be Gwinnett, Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Hall counties, and Buford, Gainesville, Commerce and Jefferson city schools (NSG initially hoped to apply with a state-wide attendance zone). The group proposes to house the school in the former site of West Jackson Primary School.
NHA, a Michigan-based organization that has partnered with 100 charter schools nationally, is entering into a licensing agreement with the Town of Braselton to study the building in hopes of securing a lease agreement for the facility.
NHA proposes to remodel, use and maintain the Hwy. 53 building for the K-8 school, paying Braselton an annual lease of approximately $100,000. It seeks a lease of at least 40 years.
If all required approvals are secured, NSG and NHA look to open Four Points Preparatory Academy in August 2024. That process would not only include obtaining the charter and reaching a lease agreement but a host of other steps, such as gaining approval for any possible rezoning requirements, determining traffic flow, drop-off and pick-up plans and reaching agreements for the use of the gym and ballfields. The ballfields are owned partially by both Hoschton and Braselton. Braselton owns the gym.
According to Estabrooke, the group hopes to have a school leader named by late 2023 and start renovation in the fall, with student signup starting in early 2024.
As of late May, more than 150 families had signed up for information about Four Points Preparatory Academy through the school’s website.
