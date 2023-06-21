Old WJPS campus

A Braselton-area charter school has been proposed for the former campus of West Jackson Primary School.

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Jackson County school board last week turned down a K-8 charter school request for the Braselton area, but that wasn’t bad news for the group seeking to start one.

The non-profit group, New Schools Georgia, will continue seeking a charter through Georgia’s State Charter School Commission (SCSC). Obtaining a charter through the state commission required local-level denial.

