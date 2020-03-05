Developers planning a “workforce housing” project cleared the first of several hurdles last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission voted Feb. 27 to recommend approval of map amendments for four parcels at 501 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing on the requests March 16.
Galilee Springs, LLC, is requesting a character area change from suburban to urban and a land use change from commercial to residential. If the map amendments are approved, developers plan to seek a rezoning for the housing project.
While the details about the development won’t be presented until the rezoning phase, Kenneth R. Whitworth said they plan to use the 27-acre property for “workforce housing.” A little over 200 units could be constructed, Whitworth added.
The request raised concerns from nearby property owners, who cited existing traffic problems in the area.
“The infrastructure over there isn’t to the capability of handling the change to urban,” said Dylan Cantrell.
But Whitworth argued the property’s close proximity to the Damon Gause Bypass makes it a good site for housing.
D. Cantrell and Lamar Cantrell also cited concerns with the property being used for rental units and the potential uptick in crime in the area.
“If he was proposing to put single-family housing there, I would have no opposition to it. I just don’t want rental properties there,” said L. Cantrell.
But Whitworth argued the project won’t necessarily bring more crime to the area.
“It doesn’t automatically mean we’re going to have a lot more substantial crime just because we’ve got a new residential development,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planners voted to recommend approval of:
•a rezoning request from Flipping Out, LLC/Thomas Bennett for 4 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Bill Watkins Rd. Bennett is requesting a rezoning from A-2 to A-R with plans to subdivide the acreage into two lots for single-family residential use.
•a rezoning request from Erik Nordgren for 6.14 acres at 2865 Hwy. 332, Bogart. Nordgren is requesting a rezoning from A-2 to A-R with plans to subdivide the acreage into two lots for single-family residential use.
•a rezoning request from Charles M. Crow for .62 acres on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, across from Evans Funeral Home. Crow is requesting de-annexation from the City of Jefferson and an HRC zoning.
