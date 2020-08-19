Gum Springs Elementary School has modified its plans to close for two weeks due to COVID exposure among 20 staff members who are being quarantined until Aug. 31.
The school had originally planned to close for two weeks for all students, but Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Graders went back to class Wednesday, Aug.19 for in-person learning according to an email sent to school parents.
Second through 5th Graders are slated to go back to in-person classes beginning Monday, Aug. 24. However, students will have the option to continue with remote learning if they choose.
"Students in second through 5th grade will learn remotely Wednesday through Friday, and our goal for the week of August 24th is to offer students in second through fifth grade the option of a hybrid of in-person learning and remote learning," said superintendent April Howard.
The system will continue to provide transportation to students for in-person classes and will provide food service to remote learners if parents request and fill out a food pick up form.
"We are trying very hard to provide in-person learning, and to accommodate students and families while prioritizing the safety of our students, staff, and community," Howard said.
