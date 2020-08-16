Gum Spring Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two weeks after a member of the school’s leadership team tested positive for COVID-19.
GSES, along with all Jackson County School System schools, returned to in-person learning on Aug. 12.
The school sent an email out to families about the situation on Sunday, Aug. 16. That email has been confirmed from multiple sources. The district has not posted a confirmation on its website or social media.
“We had a great start to our school year last week,” the school said in the message to parents. “Unfortunately, a member of the Gum Springs leadership team has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the entire leadership team and many staff members will have to be quarantined for 14 days.”
The school continued, saying that 14-day quarantine will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18. But GSES families who are able are encouraged to keep their children at home Monday, Aug. 17.
