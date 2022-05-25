A project beset by delays could soon wrap up.
Jackson County manager Kevin Poe said Gum Springs Park, located near the intersection of Gum Springs Church Rd. and Hwy. 124, is almost complete. Poe said on Friday (May 20) that the park is two to three weeks away from being finalized after construction ran approximately nine months past its original completion date.
“We had some major parts of it that had some — just like any other project going on now — supply-chain issues,” Poe said. “But we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re getting close to finishing. It’s going to be a good park for that area.”
The park will feature baseball and soccer fields, a playground, batting cages, baseball courts and walking trails.
Poe said the playground in place, and that area is being sodded. Bleachers, concrete and slat work at the ballfields will all be ready within in two to three weeks, he said.
Poe said the project’s biggest delays came with concrete, which required an order five weeks in advance; fencing, which was delayed three months; and delivery of the playground equipment, which was delayed six months.
The project has been carried out in two phases.
Grading work, concrete work and original sodding were installed during the first phase. Lights, fencing, the concession stand and the playground have been added during the second phase.
$2 million was put into the county's SPLOST 6 to go toward the park. The park, located next to Gum Springs Elementary School, is a joint effort by the county and Jackson County School System.
RUNOFF INTO TRADITIONS POND
A group of residents of Traditions of Braselton, which abuts the park site, has raised concerns regarding consistent runoff problems during the park’s construction. The runoff has turned the subdivision’s large pond orange during heavy rains due to exposed clay on-site. The group started a website, which outlines the project’s timeline and erosion problems and its efforts to contact local leaders about the issue. The group requested a follow-up inspection by the EPD and then contacted the EPA in regards to the Clean Water Act in early May, according to the website timeline.
The group has also started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to hire an EPA attorney.
Among the group’s contentions is that Poe did not implement all the advised measures by a soil and erosion specialist.
Poe, who lives in Traditions near the pond, agreed that runoff has certainly been an issue.
“I’m not going to lie. We’ve had our challenges,” Poe said. “We had some pretty heavy rains through the course of the project. It’s hard to find any project that can stop everything from coming off site.”
As for the advised measures from the soil and erosion specialist, Poe said: “Some of them were suggestions, some of them were if they recommended we do something in a particular area and then the next day we’re going to have to do some construction work in that area, we didn’t want to stabilize it until it was ready.”
Poe said he believes the runoff has now been handled and said 95% of the site has final grassing. Four more loads of sod are coming in this week and four more next week, he said.
Poe said the pond is now “in really good shape.”
But he reiterated that the project has had its issues.
“We had challenges based on the timing of the rain and the time of the year, but I think, overall, we got through it the best we could,” he said. “I think the end product, everything is in good shape.”
Poe noted his proximity to the project as a Traditions resident.
“Nobody wants in the county wants the project to be finished and everything looking good worse than me," he said.
