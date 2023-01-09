The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.27 billion budget on Jan. 3 for the 2023 fiscal year. The adopted spending plan consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program (SPLOST).
The budget includes funding for new initiatives such as a language learning program for employees, new environmental sustainability officer and equity officer positions and staff to support the new seventh State Court judge and expand the county’s emergency management team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.