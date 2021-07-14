The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is considering keeping the general fund millage rate the same as last year at 6.95 mills and will hold two more public hearings for residents to comment.
The hearings are scheduled for Monday, July 19 at 9:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The first public hearing took place took place on July 12.
The millage rate adoption is slated for Tuesday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
The BOC is considering a rate 0.097 mills above the rollback millage rate of 6.853 mills. As such, state law requires that the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners announce a property tax increase and hold public hearings.
In addition to the public hearings, commissioners are accepting online public comments about the proposed 2021 millage rates. Interested residents may visit www.gwinnettcounty.com to access the form and express their views.
The comment period closes July 19, at 9 p.m.
